Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,525. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

