Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. 59,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $427.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $158.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

