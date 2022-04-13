Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

