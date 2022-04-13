SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.85 and a 200-day moving average of $649.00. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.