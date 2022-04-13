S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

