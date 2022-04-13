Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SNV opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

