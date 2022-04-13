Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $394.55

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.55 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 282.40 ($3.68). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 286.20 ($3.73), with a volume of 717,133 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 575 ($7.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.13 ($7.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.55. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 223,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($800,918.69). Also, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,423.85).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

