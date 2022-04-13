Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 0.9%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 2,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells casino management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and countries in Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

