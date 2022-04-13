Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.79

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2824081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
