Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.