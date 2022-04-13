Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Up 26,872.5%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating) shares rose 26,872.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

