Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,237 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.14.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
