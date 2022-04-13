Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,237 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

