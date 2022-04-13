TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$72.37. The company had a trading volume of 466,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,071. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a market cap of C$71.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

