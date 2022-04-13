TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TCG BDC Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.