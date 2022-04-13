Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TTNDY stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

