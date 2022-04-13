Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TTNDY stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37.
