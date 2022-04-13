Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

TECK stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 366,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

