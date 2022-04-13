Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.05

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$54.05 and last traded at C$53.88, with a volume of 1531152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

