Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.60.
Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$422.91 million and a P/E ratio of 107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tecsys has a one year low of C$28.05 and a one year high of C$61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.15.
About Tecsys (Get Rating)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
