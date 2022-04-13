Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.59

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 115457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.