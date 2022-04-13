Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.59

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 115457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 173,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

