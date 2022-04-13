Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.59

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 115457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
