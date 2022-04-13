Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Telefónica shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 30,914 shares.
TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
