Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.31. Telefónica shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 30,914 shares.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

