Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 100

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $93.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

