Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 2,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,875. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.