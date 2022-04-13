Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

