Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE:TPX opened at $29.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.