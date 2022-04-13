TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 31,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 489,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc purchased 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 705,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,925. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

