Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $535,230.69 and $1,613.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00830072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00209363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026090 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.