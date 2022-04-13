Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

TRNO stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

