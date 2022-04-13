Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TCBI opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $71.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
