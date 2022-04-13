Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

