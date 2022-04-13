TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

