Tharisa (LON:THS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 467228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tharisa from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £465.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.