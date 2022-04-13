The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.86 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

