The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $266.58. The company had a trading volume of 957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,155. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

