The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.63, a PEG ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

