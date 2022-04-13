The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.96) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.45 ($50.49).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.14 ($26.24) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($47.91). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.53 and a 200 day moving average of €36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

