The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,341 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

