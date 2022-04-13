The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.