The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

TJX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,292. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

