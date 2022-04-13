The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Up 339.4% in March

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the March 15th total of 320,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VGFC opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

