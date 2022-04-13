Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, an increase of 2,533.6% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Therapeutic Solutions International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.