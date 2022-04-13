Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, an increase of 2,533.6% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (Get Rating)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

