TheStreet Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to C+

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

