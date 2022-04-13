TheStreet Lowers New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) to D

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

