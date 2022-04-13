Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

