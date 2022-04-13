Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.00 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

