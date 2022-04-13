Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Up 13.5%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 484,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 95,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.96 million and a PE ratio of -44.00.
About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)
