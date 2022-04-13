Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.66.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.83. 4,919,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,131. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$170.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

