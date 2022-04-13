Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 241 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.47) to GBX 268 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.28).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN opened at GBX 272 ($3.54) on Wednesday. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.60). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.