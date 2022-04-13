TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

