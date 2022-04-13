Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.18

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.18 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 66.25 ($0.86). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 34,900 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.18. The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

In related news, insider Ryan Maughan acquired 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.08 ($6,471.31).

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

